SSC CGL Exam 2022 registration process ends on Oct 8, here's how to apply

SSC CGL Exam 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conclude the registration process for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2022 on Saturday, October 8. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

After the application closes on October 8, the editing window will remain open on October 12 and 13, 2022.

The SSC CGL Tier-I (Computer Based Examination) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in December 2022.

The application fee is Rs.100 for all category candidates except women/SC/ST/PwD/ESM.

The last date to submit the online application fee is October 9, 2022.

The Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 will be conducted for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts.

Here’s how to apply for SSC CGL exam:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

Click on the registration link for CGL

Login to the portal and apply for the desired post

Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit the application from

Submit and save for future purposes