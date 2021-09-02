Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CGL Tier 1 answer keys released, link to check keys and raise objection
competitive exams

SSC CGL Tier 1 answer keys released, link to check keys and raise objection

SSC CGL Tier 1 answer keys: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday, September 2 released the tentative answer keys along with candidates' response sheets for the SSC Combine Graduate level (CGL) Tier-1 examination 2020.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 09:22 PM IST
SSC CGL Tier 1 answer keys: Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer keys from the official website of the commission at ssc.nic.in.(ssc.nic.in)

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday, September 2 released the tentative answer keys along with candidates' response sheets for the SSC Combine Graduate level (CGL) Tier-1 examination 2020.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer keys from the official website of the commission at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can check the answer keys and raise objections (if any) online at ssc.nic.in before 6pm on September 7.

"Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 02.09.2021 (6:00 PM) to 07.09.2021 (6:00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6:00 PM on 07.09.2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances," reads the official notification.

SSC CGL answer key 2020: Direct link to check

How to check SSC CGL answer key:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click o the link that reads, “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination – 2020 (Tier-I)"

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

RELATED STORIES

4.Click on the link available to check the answer key and raise objections at the bottom of the page

The commission conducted the computer-based examination of SSC CGL Tier-1 from August 13 to 24, 2021, at various centres across the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc exams ssc cgl exam ssc key answer keys
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

ICAR AIEEA UG admit cards 2021 released on icar.nta.ac.in, direct link

UGC NET 2021 registration ends soon, here's how to apply

Kerala graduate-level common prelims exam on Sept 18, 25

Jharkhand combined civil services prelims schedule released by JPSC
TRENDING TOPICS
Sidharth Shukla
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Taliban
India's Covid Cases
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP