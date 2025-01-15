SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card out, important update for applicants about hall tickets

The Staff Selection Commission in an official notice informed that the commission has released the e-Admission Certificates of CGL Examination, 2024 (Tier-2). Candidates who are eligible for compensatory-time may revisit the Commission’s website and notice of the concerned examination. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

“ e-Admission Certificates of CGL Examination, 2024 (Tier-2) have been made live for download from 14/01/2025 onwards vide notice dated 08/01/2025,” mentioned the official notice.

The commission also informed the applicants about the general instructions that need to be looked at. The following are the instructions:

Candidates are informed that Examination date is mentioned at upper left corner. Also, Examination date(s) & timings along with examination venue are mentioned in the column just below the address of the candidate. The details mentioned after contact number and E-mail of Regional Office are the general instructions for all the candidates who are going to appear in the SSC CGL Examination, 2024 (Tier-2)

Candidates will not be allowed to take toilet breaks during the first hour of the conduct of the examination. However, with the permission of the invigilator, candidates may visit the toilet, if required, before the start of the examination.

Candidates may note that Section I, II & III of Session-I of Paper-I of the examination will appear in the said order and after the completion of previous section’s allotted duration. Revisit of the previously attempted section(s) will not be allowed.

Candidates who are eligible for compensatory-time may revisit the Commission’s website and notice of the concerned examination. Accordingly, the candidates are advised to download & print their eAdmission Certificate again.

For more information, visit the official website.

