SSC CGL Tier 2 and 3 & Phase X August 2022 exam schedule released at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Tier 2 and 3 & Phase X August 2022 exam: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam dates for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) and Phase X exams scheduled in the month of August 2022. Candidates can check the exam schedule on the official website ssc.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Selection Post Examination, Phase-X, 2022 is scheduled to be held from August 1 to August 5, 2022. The Selection post examination is held for around 2065 vacancies.

The dates for SSC Combined Graduate Level Tier 2 and 3 examination are released.

The SSC Combined Graduate Level (Tier 2) exam 2021 will be conducted from August 8 to August 10, 2022. The exam will be conducted in computer based mode. The SSC CGL Tier-1 examination was held from April 11 to April 21, 2022 in computer based mode.

The Combined Graduate Level (Tier 3) exam will be held on August 21, 2022. The CGL (Tier 3) exam will be held in pen and paper mode.

“The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.” reads the official notice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Click here to check the schedule.