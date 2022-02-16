Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022: Objection window extended till February 17

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022 objection window has been extended till February 17, 2022. Candidates can raise objections through ssc.nic.in. 
SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022: Objection window extended till February 17(ssc.nic.in)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 08:27 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has extended the window to raise objections for SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022. The objection window will remain opened till February 17, 2022. Candidates can raise objections till 6 pm on February 17 through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. 

The &lt;strong&gt;official notice&lt;/strong&gt; reads, “In continuation to write- up dated 11.02.2022 regarding uploading of tentative answer keys along with question paper of the candidates who appeared in Tier-II of CGLE 2020, time limit for raising objection to tentative answer keys, if any, is hereby extended for two more days i.e. 17.02.2022 upto 6.00 PM.”

Earlier the last date to raise objections was till February 15, 2022. Candidates are required to pay Rs. 100 per question/answer challenged. The Commission held Tier-II of the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2020 on January 28 and 29, 2022. 

&lt;strong&gt;SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022 objection link&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022: How to raise objections 

Candidates can raise objections through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022 objection link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Raise the objection and make the payment.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

