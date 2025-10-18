Staff Selection Commission has extended the objection window date for SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025. The last date to raise objection has been extended till October 21, 2025, instead of October 19, 2025. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025: Objection window date extended, to close on October 21

The official notice reads, "It has been decided to extend the last date upto which the facility will be live from 19.10.2025 (09:00 PM) to 21.10.2025 (11:00 AM). All other terms and conditions mentioned in the Notice dated 16.10.2025 remain the same."

Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key will have to make payment of ₹50/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 09:00 PM on October 19 will not be entertained under any circumstances. Further, representation/challenges submitted in any other mode will not be entertained.

SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections To raise objections candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the login details.

3. Your answer key will be displayed.

4. Check the answer key and download it.

5. Click on the answer you want to raise objection for.

6. Make the payment of processing fee.

7. Upload the supporting documents.

8. Click on submit and download it.

9. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The answer key was released on October 16, 2025. The Tier I Combined Graduate Level Examination 2025 was conducted by the Commission from September 12 to September 26, 2025 and on October 14, 2025 at different centres all over the country. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.