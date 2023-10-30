Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC CGL Tier II 2023 answer key released at ssc.nic.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 30, 2023 08:03 PM IST

SSC CGL Tier II 2023 answer key has been released. Candidates can download the answer key through the direct link given here.

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CGL Tier II 2023 answer key on October 30, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) – 2023 can check the answer key and download it from the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The Tier II examination was conducted by the Commission from October 26 to October 27, 2023 at different centres all over the country.

Along with the answer key, the candidates response sheets have also been released. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official website of SSC from October 30 to November 1, 2023. For each question the objection is raised, candidates will have to pay 100/-. Representations received after 6.00PM on 01.11.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

Direct link to download SSC CGL Tier II 2023 answer key

SSC CGL Tier II 2023 answer key: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on SSC CGL Tier II 2023 answer key link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open.
  • Click on the link given in the PDF file.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Once done, your answer key is displayed.
  • Check the answer key and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

