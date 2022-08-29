SSC CGL Tier II answer keys 2022: Objection link activated at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Tier II answer keys 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the objection link for the SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) Tier-II. Interested candidates can now check the candidates’ response sheet, tentative answer keys and submit challenges through the link available at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The Candidate’s Response Sheets for SSC CGL Tier-II along with the tentative Answer Keys were made available on August 24, 2022 but the link was deactivated due to some maintenance related issues.

Now the link has been activated and the candidates can access the answer sheets and raise challenges.

The link has been made available from August 29, 2022 from 6 pm to September 2, 2022 till 6 pm.

The candidates can login in the link by keying in their Registered Login ID and Password.

Objections, if any, may be submitted with a prescribed fee of Rs.100 per question/answer challenged.

The CGL Tier-II Examination 2021 was conducted by the Commission on August 8, 2022 and August 10, 2022 at different centres all over the country for recruitment to various posts.

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit.” reads the official notification.

Here is the direct link for candidate’s response sheets, tentative answer keys, and submission for challenges. Click here.