SSC CGLE answer keys 2021 for tier 2 released, link to check & raise objections

SSC CGLE answer keys 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the tentative answer keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) - 2021 on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Interested candidates can now check and download the answer keys from the official website ssc.nic.in

Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2021 was conducted by the Commission on August 8 and 10, 2022 at different centres all over the country.

The links for candidates Response Sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys and submission of challenges are available on the link provided in the official notice.

The candidates can login from the link provided by keying in their Registered Login ID and Password.

Objections, if any, can be raised online from 6pm August 24, 2022 to August 28, 2022 till 6 pm.

Objections can be raised by paying a prescribed fee of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged.

Here is the direct link for the candidates’ response sheet, tentative answer keys and submission for challenges. Click here.

