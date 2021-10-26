Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC CHSL 2019 skill test on Nov 3, exam guidelines released

SSC CHSL 2019 skill test will be held on November 3. The SSC has released important guidelines on its official website.
Published on Oct 26, 2021 03:43 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the skill test of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL) 2019 on November 3. Regarding the exam, the Commission has released important guidelines on its official website on Tuesday, October 26.

In the guidelines, candidates have been instructed on various rules that they have to follow during the exam. 

For the typing test, a master text passage of about 1750 key depression in English and 1500 words in Hindi will be given and candidates have to type the equivalent number of words.

A combination of alphanumeric keys followed by space will be termed as one “Word”, the SSC has said.

Candidates can remove additional typed words or wrongly typed words before proceeding to complete the master text. 

Candidates appearing for Hindi Typing Test should choose the Typing Test Keyboard Layout as Hindi Inscript, Hindi Krutidev, Hindi Remington GAIL, and Hindi Remington CBI. Those opting for English typing test should choose English (US).

The Commission has uploaded a demo video of the typing test on its website. Candidates have been suggested to go through the demo video before the exam.

