SSC CHSL 2020 tier 1 result in November: Know tier 2 exam pattern

The SSC CHSL 2020 tier 1 result will be declared on November 30, the staff selection commission (SSC) said on Wednesday. The SSC CHSL result will be available on the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who qualify in tier 1 will be shortlisted for the tier 2 exam which is scheduled to be held on January 9, 2022.

SSC CHSL tier 2 descriptive paper pattern in details

The exam will be held in pen and paper mode

The exam will carry a total of 100 marks

The duration of exam will be 1 hour

The paper will comprise of writing essay/ letter/ application/ precis etc.

The minimum qualifying marks will be 33 per cent

Candidates have to attempt the exam in either Hindi or English

Candidates have to mention roll number, signature and left-hand thumb impression in the exam paper, else they will be given zero marks

For SSC CHSL tier 2 paper, candidates will be issued another admit card. “Facility for download of admission certificates will be available about3-7 days before the examination on the website of concerned regional office. Candidates must bring printout of the admission certificate to the examination hall,” the SSC has said.