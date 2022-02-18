Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC CHSL 2021 Exam: Important notice issued for applicants

SSC releases important notification for candidates applying for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination-2021.
The Commission has advised the candidates to apply for the exam much before the closing date for application. The last date of submitting online applications is March 7, 2022.(ssc.nic.in)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 01:13 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The notification read, “It is hereby reiterated in the interest of the candidates that aspiring candidates for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination-2021, should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e. 07.03.2022 and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/ inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days.”

Candidates can visit the official website of SSC at https://ssc.nic.in/ and apply at as soon as possible. Candidates are requested to read all important instructions and check their eligibility before applying.

