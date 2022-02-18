SSC CHSL 2021 Exam: Important notice issued for applicants

SSC CHSL 2021 Examination: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released an important notification on Friday, February 18 for candidates applying for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination-2021.

The Commission has advised the candidates to apply for the exam much before the closing date for application. The last date of submitting online applications is March 7, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The notification read, “It is hereby reiterated in the interest of the candidates that aspiring candidates for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination-2021, should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e. 07.03.2022 and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/ inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days.”

Candidates can visit the official website of SSC at https://ssc.nic.in/ and apply at as soon as possible. Candidates are requested to read all important instructions and check their eligibility before applying.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON