SSC CHSL 2022 final vacancies, option-cum-preference form released

Ahead of final results of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) 2022, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued option-cum-preference form for eligible candidates. The commission has also announced final vacancies for the recruitment drive and these details are available on ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL 2022 final vacancies, option-cum-preference form out

As per the commission, a total of 3,242 vacancies will be filled through CHSL 2022.

CHSL 2022 tier 1 exam was held from March 9 to 21 and results were announced on May 19. Subsequently, the tier 2 exam was held on June 26.

“Before the declaration of final result, Option-cum-Preference(s) for post(s)/ department(s) are required to be submitted by those candidates who have appeared in Tier-II examination. Accordingly, all candidates, who have appeared in Tier-II, are advised to submit their Option-cum-Preference for post(s)/ department(s) for CHSLE-2022 through their respective ‘CANDIDATE LOGIN’ on the website of SSC (Headquarters)….” SSC said in the notification.

A tab to submit this form will remain active on ssc.nic.in from July 22 to 27, it added.

Options can be revised only during the said period and the last submitted ones will be treated as final. Those who fail to submit preference by the deadline will not be given any further opportunity, SSC said.

