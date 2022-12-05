SSC CHSL 2022 notification tomorrow on ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will publish the notification for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination or SSC CHSL 2022 tomorrow, December 6. SSC CHSL notification 2022 will be available on ssc.nic.in.

Originally, it was scheduled for November 5 but the commission later postponed it.

“Candidates are informed that the Notice of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 which was tentatively scheduled to be published on 5.11.2022, is now rescheduled to be published on 6.12.2022," it said.

SSC CHSL Tier I exam was scheduled for February- March 2023, as per previous dates. Any changes in the exam dates will be mentioned in the notification.

This recruitment drive will fill up posts of Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Data Entry Operator. Candidates who will apply for the posts should be between age group 18 – 27 years.

The exact number of vacancies will be announced tomorrow.

