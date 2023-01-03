Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC CHSL 2022 registration ends tomorrow; 4,500 posts on offer

Published on Jan 03, 2023 09:58 AM IST

SSC CHSL 2022: Candidates who are yet to apply for SSC CHSL 2022 can submit their forms on ssc.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

SSC CHSL 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the application process for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) 2022 tomorrow, January 4. Candidates who are yet to apply for SSC CHSL 2022 can submit their forms on ssc.nic.in.

After that, the application correction window will be activated from January 9 to January 10. The first tier of CHSL 2022 will be held in February-March 2023. The tier-2 examination schedule will be notified later.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill around 4,500 posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators. Candidates between the age of 18-27 as on January 1 can apply for these posts.

Minimum educational qualification required for CHSL 2022 is Class 12 or equivalent from a recognised Board or University.

The application fee is 100. Women Candidates and Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) who are eligible for reservations are exempted from paying a fee.

The exam will be held in two tiers. The tier-I exam will have objective type questions. For more details, check the notification.

