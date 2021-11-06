Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CHSL Answer Key 2020 for Tier I released on ssc.nic.in, download link here
competitive exams

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2020 for Tier I released on ssc.nic.in, download link here

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2020 for Tier I has been released. Candidates can download the answer key through the steps given below. 
SSC CHSL Answer Key 2020 for Tier I released on ssc.nic.in, download link here(ssc.nic.in)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 10:00 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CHSL Answer Key 2020 for Tier I examination. Candidates who have appeared for the Tier I examination can download the final answer key through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. The result for the same was declared on October 27, 2021. 

The final answer keys along with respective question papers will be from November 5 to December 4, 2021. The final answer key link is available on the official notice. Candidates can download the answer key through these simple steps given below. 

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2020: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on SSC CHSL Answer Key 2020 for Tier I link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to click on the link.
  • Your answer key will open.
  • Check the answer key and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who have qualified the Tier I examination will appear for Tier II examination. The Tier II examination will be conducted from January 9, 2022 and a total of 45,429 candidates will appear for the examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC. 

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc chsl tier 1 marks ssc chsl result sarkari naukri
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Option entry closes today,correction begins tomorrow

APSC CCE Prelims Result 2020 declared, direct link and how to check here 

Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2021 released, download link here

JPSC Combined Civil Service Main Exam 2021 to be conducted in January 
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP