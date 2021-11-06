SSC CHSL Answer Key 2020 for Tier I released on ssc.nic.in, download link here

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CHSL Answer Key 2020 for Tier I examination. Candidates who have appeared for the Tier I examination can download the final answer key through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. The result for the same was declared on October 27, 2021.

The final answer keys along with respective question papers will be from November 5 to December 4, 2021. The final answer key link is available on the official notice. Candidates can download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2020: How to download

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC CHSL Answer Key 2020 for Tier I link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to click on the link.

Your answer key will open.

Check the answer key and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who have qualified the Tier I examination will appear for Tier II examination. The Tier II examination will be conducted from January 9, 2022 and a total of 45,429 candidates will appear for the examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

