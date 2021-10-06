Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC CHSL, CGL, selection posts (phase-9) exam schedule announced
competitive exams

SSC CHSL, CGL, selection posts (phase-9) exam schedule announced

Published on Oct 06, 2021 06:50 PM IST
SSC CHSL, CGL, selection posts exam schedule announced(ssc.nic.in)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced on Wednesday the schedule of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level tier 2 Examination 2020, tier 2 and 3 of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2020 and Selection Post (Phase-IX) Examination 2021.

Concerned candidates can plan their preparation as per the latest exam schedule released by the Commission.

The CHSL 2020 tier 2 descriptive paper will be held on January 9, 2022.

The SSC CGL 2020 tier 2 exam will be held on January 28 and 29, 2022. The tier 3 exam will be held on February 6, 2022. 

The computer-based exam, for candidates who had applied for various selection posts, will be held from February 2, 2022 to February 10, 2022.

“The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the Commission has said in an official notification.

“The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates,” it has added.

Topics
ssc exams ssc cgl exam ssc chsl notification
