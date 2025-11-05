Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CHSL Exam 2025 city details. Candidates who will be appearing for Tier-I of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 can check the exam city details on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Tier I exam city details out at ssc.gov.in, direct link here

The examination city details will be available by logging into the account of the candidate.

As per the official notice, candidates who have exercised the option of ‘slot selection‘ has been allocated their examination city an date, as per their choice. However, due to functional difficulties shift has been changed. Accordingly, such candidates have been given the examination city as per their choice, but on a different day/ shift.

Candidates who have opted for ‘Alternate city of examination’, have been assigned for examination as per their choice to the maximum extent.

Those candidates who have not availed the option of slot selection, have been allocated examination city/ date/ shift as per the availability. Those candidates who have not been given the city of examination from his/her preferences given in the application form may represent through the feedback portal on the Commission’s website till November 8, 2025. The Commission may re-allocate such candidates, if slots are available.

Direct link to check exam city details SSC CHSL Exam 2025: How to check exam city details To check the exam city details candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the login details.

3. Once done, your exam city details will be displayed.

4. Check the exam city details and download the page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SSC is scheduled to conduct the CHSL Tier 1 exam 2025 on November 12, 2025. The SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit cards 2025 will be released three to four days before the examination date, the commission said. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.