Staff Selection Commission has started the registration process for the SSC CHSL Exam 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

SSC CHSL Exam 2026: Registration begins for 2536 vacancies at ssc.gov.in, direct link to apply here

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The last date for making online fee payment is October 8, 2026. The correction window will open on October 14 and will close on October 16, 2026.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2536 vacancies in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

CTET September 2026: Correction window opens again ctet.nic.in, direct link to make changes here

Eligibility Criteria

For Data Entry Operator (DEO)/ DEO Grade „A‟ in Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Staff Selection Commission and Ministry of Culture: 12th Standard pass in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent.

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{{^usCountry}} For LDC/JSA and DEO/DEO Grade „A‟ (except DEOs in Department/ Ministry mentioned at Para 8.1 above): Candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For LDC/JSA and DEO/DEO Grade „A‟ (except DEOs in Department/ Ministry mentioned at Para 8.1 above): Candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. {{/usCountry}}

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The candidates who have appeared in their 12th Standard or equivalent examination can also apply, however they must possess Essential qualification on or before the cut- off date i.e. 07- 10-2026.

Age Limit

The age limit to apply for the post is between 18 to 27 years i.e., candidates born not before August 2, 1999 and not later than August 1, 2008 are eligible to apply.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

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Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, RuPay Debit cards.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of two tiers- Tier I and II.

The Tier-I Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set in English, Hindi and any language opted by the candidate in the application form. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep this in mind while answering the questions.

Tier-II will be conducted in two sessions: Session-I & Session-II, on same day. Session-I will include conducting of Section-I, Section-II and Section-III. Session-II will include conducting of Section-IV. Session-I will include conducting of Section-I, Section-II and Section-III. Therefore, duration of Session-I will be 2 hours and 15 minutes.

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Session-II will include conducting of Section-IV i.e. Skill Test/Typing Test.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here