Staff Selection Commission has revised the SSC CHSL Exam Date 2025. The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 which was earlier scheduled in September will now be held on November 12, 2025. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CHSL Exam Date 2025 revised, self slot selection process underway at ssc.gov.in

The Commission has introduced the facility of candidates choosing the examination city, date and shift as per their choice this year. The facility for slot selection started on October 22 and will close on October 28, 2025.

The steps to select the slot has also been shared by the Commission. The candidates have to login into the candidate portal and select ‘My Application’. A section will appear including candidate application status. The candidates would have to click on ‘Select City, Exam Date, Shift’ button.

SSC CHSL Exam Date 2025: How to select the slots To avail this facility candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the login details.

3. Once login is done fill the details needed and select the city.

4. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Commission has also stated that while utilising this facility, the candidates are requested to exercise their option to choose examination date, city and shift carefully as any request for any change will not be entertained as the allotment is being made on the basis of choices exercised by the candidates themselves. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.