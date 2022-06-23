Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2021 released, raise objections till June 27
competitive exams

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2021 released, raise objections till June 27

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2021 has been released. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key till June 27, 2022. 
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2021 released, raise objections till June 27(ssc.nic.in)
Published on Jun 23, 2022 12:01 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination(Tier-I), 2021 can check the answer key through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The objection window will remain open from June 22 to June 27, 2022. Candidates who want to raise objections can do it through the official site on payment of 100/- question/answer challenged. Representations received after 8 on June 27, 2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

The Tier 1 examination was conducted by the Commission from May 24 to June 10, 2022. Candidates can download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2021

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2021: How to download

  • Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to click on the link given below.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc.nic.in ssc chsl
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP