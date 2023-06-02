Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CHSL Tier I 2022 additional result released at ssc.nic.in, check list here

SSC CHSL Tier I 2022 additional result released at ssc.nic.in, check list here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 02, 2023 03:02 PM IST

SSC (CHSLE), 2022 Tier-I additional result released at ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission has declared the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2022 Tier-I additional result. Candidates can check their results from the official website at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL Tier I 2022 additional result released at ssc.nic.in

A total of 520 candidates have been shortlisted to appear in Data Entry Skill Test (DEST).

The result of Tier-I of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 was declared on May 19.

“The 40224 candidates as per result dated 19.5.2023 are shortlisted for the post of LDC /JSA /JPA to appear in Tying Test of Tier-II. Further, 520 candidates have been shortlisted for the post of DEOs to appear in DEST, as per the attached List-II”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to check SSC CHSL 2022 Tier I additional result

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier I additional result: How to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab then on CHSL

Next, click on the “Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2022 - List of the candidates shortlisted for appearing in Tier-II (in Roll Number Order)”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and take the for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
ssc ssc.nic.in chsl results
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP