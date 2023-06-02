SSC CHSL Tier I 2022 additional result released at ssc.nic.in, check list here

Staff Selection Commission has declared the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2022 Tier-I additional result. Candidates can check their results from the official website at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL Tier I 2022 additional result released at ssc.nic.in

A total of 520 candidates have been shortlisted to appear in Data Entry Skill Test (DEST).

The result of Tier-I of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 was declared on May 19.

“The 40224 candidates as per result dated 19.5.2023 are shortlisted for the post of LDC /JSA /JPA to appear in Tying Test of Tier-II. Further, 520 candidates have been shortlisted for the post of DEOs to appear in DEST, as per the attached List-II”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to check SSC CHSL 2022 Tier I additional result

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier I additional result: How to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab then on CHSL

Next, click on the “Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2022 - List of the candidates shortlisted for appearing in Tier-II (in Roll Number Order)”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and take the for future reference.

