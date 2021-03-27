Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CHSL Tier I Admit Card 2021 released, here’s how to download
competitive exams

SSC CHSL Tier I Admit Card 2021 released, here’s how to download

SSC CHSL Tier I Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of regional SSCs. How to download given below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 07:17 PM IST
Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CHSL Tier I Admit Card 2021. The admit card for Combined Higher Secondary Tier I examination is available on all the regional websites of SSC. The examination will be conducted by the Commission from April 12 to April 27, 2021 at various exam centres across the country.

The exam duration is for 60 minutes and the question paper will comprise of objective type, multiple choice questions. The questions will be set in both English and Hindi. For each wrong answer there will be negative marking of .50 marks.

Direct Link to download admit card here

SSC CHSL Tier I Admit Card 2021: How to Download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of regional SSCs.

• Click on SSC CHSL Tier I Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login credentials- registration ID, date of birth etc.

• Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who will qualify the Tier I exam will have to appear for the Tier II exam. Normalized score of candidates will be used to determine merit and for final selection. This recruitment drive will fill up 4726 posts in the organization under various ministries and departments.

