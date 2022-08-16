SSC CHSL Tier I Final Answer Key 2021 released, download link here

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CHSL Tier I Final Answer Key 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Tier 1 examination can check and download the answer key through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. The result for the same was announced on August 4, 2022.

The Commission has also released question paper along with answer key on August 16, 2022. Candidates can download the answer key through simple steps given below.

Direct link to download SSC CHSL Tier I Final Answer Key 2021

SSC CHSL Tier I Final Answer Key 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC CHSL Tier I Final Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will get the link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates may take a print out of their respective Final Answer Keys alongwith respective Question Paper(s) by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month only i.e. from August 16 to September 15, 2022.

