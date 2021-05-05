SSC Constable GD 2021 notification likely to release this week

Staff Selection Commission is expected to release SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2021 notification this week. The official notification will be available to all candidates on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. The notification was scheduled to release on March 25, but was postponed due to some unknown reason.

The Commission had released a notification on April 9 in which it had mentioned that the notification will be published in the first week of May. The official notice reads, “Aspiring candidates for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2021, are hereby informed that Notice of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2021, which was scheduled to be published on 25.3.2021, will now be published in the first week of May, 2021.”

The selection process will comprise of Computer Based Test (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Medical Examination.

As per the old schedule, the computer-based test was to be held from August 2 to 25, 2021. However, the new exam date has not been announced neither has it been clarified that the examination will be conducted on the scheduled dates.

