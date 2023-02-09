SSC Constable (GD) Exam 2022: Tentative vacancies list released at ssc.nic.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 09, 2023 07:01 PM IST

SSC Constable (GD) Exam 2022 tentative vacancies list has been released. Candidates can check the list on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Constable (GD) Exam 2022 tentative vacancies list. The vacancies list of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 is available to candidates on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The vacancies list has been released state/category wise. As per the official notice, a total of 46435 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. For Part I, a total of 46260 vacancies will be filled and for Part II, 175 posts will be filled.

Earlier, the tentative vacancies to be filled through this recruitment drive was 24369 out of which 24205 vacancies for Part I and 164 vacancies for Part II.

The registration process was started on October 27 and ended on November 30, 2022. The computer based examination is scheduled to be conducted in January 2023. The recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

