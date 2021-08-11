SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2021: Important notification issued for aspirants

SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has urged aspiring candidates of Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2021 to apply at the earliest at not wait for the closing date for registration.

In an official notification issued on its website on Tuesday, the commission said, " It is hereby reiterated in the interest of the candidates that aspiring candidates for Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021, should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e. 31.08.2021 and not to wait till the last date."

The commission further said that the deadline to apply for the SSC Constable (GD) Recruitment exam 2021 will not be extended.

Candidates can apply online for SSC GD Constable exam by visiting official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Applications will be accepted through online mode only. This recruitment drive is to fill up 25,271 posts in various forces. Candidates can read the eligibility, selection process, and other details below.

SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

• Male: 22424 Posts

• Female: 2847 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must have passed matriculation or 10th class examination from a recognised board/ university. The candidates should between 18 to 23 years of age as on August 1, 2021. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02.08.1998 and later than 01.08.2003.

SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The recruitment process consists of computer based examination, physical efficiency test, physical standard test, medical examination and document verification.

Detailed Notification for SSC Constable GD recruitment