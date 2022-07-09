Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC Constable in Delhi Police 2022: Notification out, registration begins

SSC Constable in Delhi Police 2022 notification released. Registration begins on ssc.nic.in. Check other related details here. 
Published on Jul 09, 2022 08:17 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Constable in Delhi Police 2022 notification on July 8, 2022. The registration process for Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 was started on ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the examination is till July 29, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1411 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: July 8, 2022
  • Closing date of application: July 29, 2022
  • Last date for making online fee payment: July 30, 2022
  • Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges: August 2, 2022
  • Schedule of Computer Based Examination: October 2022

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the examination should have passed 10+2 (Senior Secondary) or equivalent from a recognized Board (as on 29.07.2022 i.e. the closing date of receipt of online application). The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 30 years of age.

Detailed Notification 

Application Fees

The application fees is 100/-. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

