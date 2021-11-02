Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC Constable in Delhi Police Result 2020 date revised, check new date here

SSC Constable in Delhi Police Result 2020 has been revised. Candidates can check the new result date on the official notice given below. SSC Constable in Delhi Police Result 2020 date revised, check new date here
SSC Constable in Delhi Police Result 2020 date revised, check new date here(ssc.nic.in)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 08:55 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has revised the SSC Constable in Delhi Police Result 2020 date. The Constable (Executive) – Male & Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2020 result was scheduled to release on October 31, which has been postponed. Candidates who are waiting for the result can check the official notice on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. 

As per the official notice, the result of the said examination which was scheduled to be declared on October 31, 2021 will now be declared on December 15, 2021 due to unavoidable reasons. Candidates who have appeared for the final examination can check the result by following these simple steps given below. 

SSC Constable in Delhi Police Result 2020: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on SSC Constable in Delhi Police Result 2020 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application process was started on August 1 and ended on September 7, 2020. This recruitment process will fill up 5846 posts in the organisation.

