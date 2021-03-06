Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CPO final answer key 2020 released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link
SSC CPO final answer key 2020 released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link

SSC CPO final answer key 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CPO Paper 1 exam 2020 can check the final answer key along with the question paper online at ssc.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:00 PM IST
SSC CPO final answer key 2020.

SSC CPO final answer key 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday, March 6. released the final answer key along with question papers for the SSC SI in Delhi Police and CAPF Paper-1 exam 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CPO Paper 1 exam 2020 can check the final answer key along with the question paper online at ssc.nic.in.

"The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month only i.e. from 05.03.2021 to 04.04.2021," reads the official notice.

The commission had conducted the computer-based SSC CPO Paper 1 examination from November 23 to 25, 2020. The results for which was declared on February 26, 2021.

Direct link to check SSC CPO final answer key 2020.

How to check SSC CPO final answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-I), 2020 - Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) alongwith Question Paper(s)"

A new page in a pdf format will appear on the display screen

Click on the link to check SSC CPO final answer key 2020

Key in your credentials and login

The SSC CPO final answer key 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the final answer key and take its printout for future references.

