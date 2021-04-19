Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC defers CHSL Tier 1 exam with effect from April 20
SSC defers CHSL Tier 1 exam with effect from April 20

The Staff Selection Commission has announced its decision to postpone the SSC CHSL Tier I exam with effect from April 20.
The decision to defer SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam has been taken in view of the growing number of covid-19 infections in the country.(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

The Staff Selection Commission has announced its decision to postpone the SSC CHSL Tier I exam with effect from April 20. The decision has been taken in view of the growing number of covid-19 infections in the country.

In an official notice issued on Monday, the commission said, "Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Commission has decided to defer the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 with effect from 20-04-2021. Fresh dates for the balance candidates of the said examination will be intimated in due course."

The SSC CHSL Tier I examination was scheduled to be conducted from April 12 to April 27 at various centres across the country.

There are 4726 vacancies to be filled through the exam year, including 158 vacancies for LDC/JSA/JPA, 3181 for PA/SA and seven for DEO posts.

