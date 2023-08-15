SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply today at ssc.nic.in, link here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Aug 15, 2023 10:55 AM IST

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023 registration ends today, August 15, 2023. The direct link to apply is given below.

Staff Selection Commission will close the registration process for SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023 on August 15, 2023. Candidates who want to apply online can do it through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The correction window will open on August 16 and will close on August 17, 2023. The schedule of computer based examination is October 2023.

A candidate with a bachelor's degree or its equivalent from a recognised university can apply for these posts. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on Apply link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023 link.
  • Enter the required details and click on login.
  • Once done, fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online application fee is 100 but women and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation do not have to pay it. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

