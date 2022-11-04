SSC Delhi police constable answer key released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key for the Constable (Driver) Male in Delhi Police Examination 2022. Candidates can download the SSC Constable (Driver) Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 answer key on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The Computer Based Examination for Constable (Driver) Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 was conducted by the Commission on October 21 at different centers all over the country. Candidates can raise objection till November 7.

“Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 04.11.2022 (04:00 PM) to 07.11.2022 (04:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/- per question/ answer challenged. Representations received after 07.11.2022 (04:00 PM) will not be entertained under any circumstances”, reads the official notification.

SSC Delhi police constable answer key: How to download

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) - Constable (Driver) Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2022”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Click on the answer key link

Key in your log in credentials

Check and download the answer key

Raise objections, if any.