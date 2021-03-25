Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC Delhi Police Constable exam 2020 final answer key released, check it now
SSC Delhi Police Constable exam 2020 final answer key released, check it now

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the final answer keys and question paper/s of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination 2020 on its official website.
MAR 25, 2021
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the final answer keys and question paper/s of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination 2020 on its official website. SSC had declared the result of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination-2020 on March 15.

The Final Answer Keys and Question Paper of SSC Delhi Police Constable exam can be accessed by visiting the official SSC website or by clicking on this link and entering roll number and password as given in admit card.

Take a print out of your Question Paper(s) and Final Answer Keys as the facility will be available till 6pm on April 15.

SSC had conducted the Constable (executive) male and female in Delhi Police exam 2020 from November 27 to December 16, 2020.

The qualified candidates can appear in Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE and MT) which will be conducted by the Delhi Police. Its schedule will be communicated by Delhi Police in due course.

Note: Check SSC website website of Delhi Police (delhipolice.nic.in) to know about release of admit card for the (PE and MT).

