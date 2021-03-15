Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in, check it here
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination 2020.
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021
SSC Constable in Delhi Police results: SSC had conducted recruitment exam for Constable (executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination 2020 from November 27 to December 16, 2020.(ssc.nic.in)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination 2020. The results can be accessed by visiting the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in.

SSC had conducted the Constable (executive) male and female in Delhi Police examination 2020 from November 27 to December 16, 2020.

The qualified candidates are eligible to appear in Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE and MT). The physical endurance and measurement test will be conducted by the Delhi Police. The schedule of (PE and MT) will be communicated by Delhi Police in due course. Candidates should regularly check website of Delhi Police (delhipolice.nic.in) to know about release of admit card for the (PE and MT).

The marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be made available on SSC website from March 25 to April 15. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their registration number and registered password and click on result/marks tab on the candidate dashboard.

