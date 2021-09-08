Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

SSC Exams 2021: CHSL, SI, Steno and Constable exam dates released on ssc.nic.in

SSC Exams 2021 for various exams has been released. The exam dates can be checked on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 10:51 AM IST
Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Exams 2021 dates for various exams. The exam dates have been released for CHSL, SI, Steno and Constable exams to be conducted in the month of November and December 2021. Candidates can check the official notice of exam dates on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. 

The Commission will conduct Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 skill test will be conducted on November 3, 2021, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 Paper II will be conducted on November 8, 2021, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2020 Computer Based Exam will be conducted from November 11 to November 15, 2021 and Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 Computer Based Exam will be conducted from November 16 to December 15, 2021. 

As per the official notice, the above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.

Topics
ssc exams ssc chsl date ssc stenographer
