SSC Exams 2022: CHSL, Head Constable, MTS exam dates released, check here

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Exams 2022 dates. The exam dates have been released for CHSL, Head Constable and MTS. Candidates can check the exam dates through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 Tier II will be conducted on September 18, 2022, Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 will be conducted from October 10 to October 20 and Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 Paper II will be conducted on November 6, 2022.

The notice further reads that the above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Commission last month had released the revised exam calendar for various exams conducted by SSC. Constable, Head Constable, JHT examination will be conducted in October 2022. SI in Delhi Police, JE, Stenographer Grade C and D exams will be conducted on November 2022. CGL, Scientific Assistant exams will be conducted in December 2022.

MTS exam will be conducted on January- February 2023, CGL exam will be conducted on February- March 2023, Constable in March- April 2023, MTS and Constable exam in April-May 2023.

