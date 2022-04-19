SSC exams 2022: Commission issues important notice for candidates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued an important notification for candidates who will appear in different exams conducted by it this year.

Candidates who are found to use unfair means or malpractices will face disciplinary action, including police report, if necessary, it said.

Candidates who are found obstructing the conduct of the exam will be debarred from appearing in any exam conducted by the commission, and their candidature will be canceled, it added.

“Disciplinary & legal action would be taken against such candidates or persons/ individuals involved as per rules & such matters would be reported to police, if necessary,” the SSC said.

“Candidates must also refrain from creating any obstruction during the conduct of exam. If any candidate is found obstructing the conduct of exam or creating disturbances at the exam venue, his/her candidature shall be summarily cancelled. Such candidates shall also be liable to be debarred from future exam of the Commission & legal proceedings could be initiated against him/her,” it added.

According to the commission, disclosing, publishing, reproducing, transmitting, storing or facilitating transmission & storage of test contents or any information by verbal or written, electronic or mechanical is considered a misconduct.

Taking away the rough papers supplied in the exam centre or found to be in unauthorized possession of test content will also be considered as serious misconduct and such candidates will be debarred/disqualified from the exam, the commission added.

