SSC GD constable admit card released for Central and 5 other regions, get link

Updated on Jan 03, 2023 09:05 PM IST

SSC has released the admit card for the GD Constable recruitment 2022.

SSC GD constable admit card released for Central and other regions(PTI file)
ByHT Education Desk

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the GD Constable recruitment 2022. The commission has released the SSC GD Constable 2022 admit card for the Western, Central, North Eastern, and North Western regions. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the regional websites of the SSC.

The SSC GD Constable examination for 2022 will take place between January 10 and February 14, 2023, across the country.

Direct link to download the SSC GD admit card for North Eastern Region

Direct link to download the SSC GD admit card for Southern Region

Direct link to download the SSC GD admit card for the central regionDirect link to download the SSC GD admit card for the western region

Direct link to download the SSC GD admit card for MP Sub region

Direct link to download the SSC GD admit card for North Western Sub region

SSC GD Constable admit card 2022: Know how to download

Visit the regional websites of SSC

Next, look for the SSC GD Constable link

Login using Roll No/Registered ID or Candidate Name and Date of Birth

The SSC GD Constable admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

