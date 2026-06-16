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SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026 released at ssc.gov.in, raise objections till June 20

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026 has been released. The objection window has been opened and will close on June 20, 2026. Candidates can check ssc.gov.in. 

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 09:33 am IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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Staff Selection Commission has released SSC GD Constable Answer Key. Candidates who want to download the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026 answer key can find the direct link through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026 released at ssc.gov.in, raise objections till June 20

The objection window has opened and will close on June 20, 2026. Candidates who want to raise objection can make payment of 50/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 06:00 PM on June 20, 2026 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

The response Sheet(s)/Tentative Answer Keys will not be available after the above-specified time limit. Any individual request for providing Response Sheet(s)/Tentative Answer Keys will not be entertained in future under any circumstances.

The candidates may log in by using their Registration Number and Password during the period specified above.

Direct link to download SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026: How to download

The Computer-Based Examination consisted of one Objective Type Paper containing 80 questions carrying 2 marks each, with the following composition: General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics and English/Hindi. All the questions was of Objective Multiple-Choice Type.

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. There shall be no provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of the scores. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.

This recruitment drive will fill up 25487 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Official Notice Here 

 
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Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Home / Education News / Competitive Exams / SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026 released at ssc.gov.in, raise objections till June 20
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