Staff Selection Commission has released SSC GD Constable Answer Key. Candidates who want to download the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026 answer key can find the direct link through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026 released at ssc.gov.in, raise objections till June 20

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The objection window has opened and will close on June 20, 2026. Candidates who want to raise objection can make payment of ₹50/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 06:00 PM on June 20, 2026 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

The response Sheet(s)/Tentative Answer Keys will not be available after the above-specified time limit. Any individual request for providing Response Sheet(s)/Tentative Answer Keys will not be entertained in future under any circumstances.

The candidates may log in by using their Registration Number and Password during the period specified above.

Direct link to download SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026: How to download

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{{^usCountry}} Candidates who want to download the provisional key can follow the steps below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates who want to download the provisional key can follow the steps below. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new PDF file will open. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new PDF file will open. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Check the answer key and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Check the answer key and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The examination was held for four weeks- first week from April 27 to May 2, second week from May 4 to May 9, third week from May 18 to May 23 and fourth week from May 25 to May 30, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The examination was held for four weeks- first week from April 27 to May 2, second week from May 4 to May 9, third week from May 18 to May 23 and fourth week from May 25 to May 30, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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The Computer-Based Examination consisted of one Objective Type Paper containing 80 questions carrying 2 marks each, with the following composition: General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics and English/Hindi. All the questions was of Objective Multiple-Choice Type.

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. There shall be no provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of the scores. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.

This recruitment drive will fill up 25487 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Official Notice Here

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