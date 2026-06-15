The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has released the provisional answer key for the Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the state-level engineering entrance exam can now access the answer key through the official CEE 2026 portal at astu.acin and review their responses. Assam CEE Answer Key 2026 Out: Objection window closes tomorrow, here's how to raise objections at astu.ac.in (Pexels/Representational Image)

Along with the release of the provisional key, the objection window has also been opened, allowing candidates to challenge any answer they believe is incorrect.

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Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key have been given an opportunity to submit objections.

As per the official notification, challenges can be raised only through the CEE 2026 login portal. To submit an objection, a processing fee of ₹500 per question has been fixed. The university has also stated that the fee will be refunded if the challenge is found to be valid after expert review.

How to Raise Objections Against the Assam CEE 2026 Answer Key : Visit the official ASTU CEE 2026 portal.

Log in using your application number and password.

Click on the Answer Key Challenge or objection submission link.

Select the question(s) you want to challenge.

Choose the correct answer option and provide a valid explanation, if required.

Upload supporting documents or proof in support of your claim.

Pay the prescribed objection fee of ₹500 per question through the online payment gateway.

Verify all entered details carefully before final submission.

Submit the objection form and save the acknowledgement receipt for future reference.

The objection facility will remain available until 6:00 PM on June 16, 2026. Candidates are advised to carefully review the answer key and submit their challenges well before the deadline. Objections submitted through any other mode or after the closing date will not be considered for evaluation.

After the objection window closes, all challenges received from candidates will be reviewed by subject experts. Based on their recommendations, necessary corrections, if any, will be made to the answer key. The final answer key will then be published on the university website. The Assam CEE 2026 result will be prepared on the basis of this final answer key. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding the answer key challenge process, final answer key release, and result announcement.

Official Notice here

Direct link to download answer key