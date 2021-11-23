Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC JE 2019: 2,890 candidates to appear for document verification

SSC JE 2019 document verification  will be held in the second half of the month of December 2021.
SSC JE 2019: 2,890 candidates to appear for document verification(ssc.nic.in)
Updated on Nov 23, 2021 03:13 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A total of 2,890 candidates have to appear for the document verification for the ongoing junior engineer (JE 2019) recruitment, the SSC said on Tuesday, November 23 after releasing the paper 2 result. “Document Verification will be conducted in the second half of the month of December, 2021 tentatively,” the SSC has said.

“The admit cards of the qualified candidates for appearing in document verification will be uploaded on the websites of the respective regional offices before the conduct of the document verification. The candidates, who are unable to download their admit cards, may contact the concerned regional offices immediately. The responsibility of ensuring the download of the Admit Cards is solely of the candidates,” the SSC has informed candidates.

The marks of all the candidates who had appeared in the exam will be hosted on the official website of the Commission, on November 30. “Candidates may check their individual’s marks from 30.11.2021 to 19.12.2021 by using Registration Number and Registered Password and thereafter clicking on Result/Marks link on the candidate dashboard,” the SSC has said.

