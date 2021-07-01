SSC JE 2020 paper 1 result declared, know how to check

SSC JE 2020 paper 1 result has been declared. Details of the cut-off marks, number of candidates shortlisted for the descriptive type paper 2 is available on the website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The detailed marks of all candidates who appeared in the paper 1 of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 will be released on July 10. The SSC JE 2020 paper 1 final answer key will be released on July 7.

The SSC JE 2020 paper 1 exam was held in computer-based mode from March 22 to March 24.

SSC JE 2020 result (civil engineering)

SSC JE 2020 result (electrical/ mechanical engineering)

SSC JE 2020 result: Know how to check

• Go to the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in

• Click on the link “Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 – Declaration of result of Paper-I for shortlisting of candidates for appearing in Paper-II (Descriptive Paper)”

• Download the result file which is in PDF format