SSC JE 2022: Registration process ends today, here’s direct link to apply

Staff Selection Commission will end registration process for SSC JE 2022 on September 2, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical And Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 can apply online through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The link to apply for the examination will remain active till 11 pm. The last date to make the online fee payment is till September 3, 2022 and date of window for application form correction and online payment of correction charges will be September 4, 2022. The computer based examination will be conducted in November 2022.

Direct link to register for SSC JE 2022

SSC JE 2022: How to register

To apply for the exam, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Press Apply link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on JE link.

Now click on SSC JE 2022 link available on the page.

Enter the login details and fill in the application form.

Once done, make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON