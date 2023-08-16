SSC JE 2023 last date to apply today on ssc.nic.in

Online registrations for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2023 conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will end today, August 16. Candidates who want to appear in the SSC JE 2023 recruitment exam have to submit forms on ssc.nic.in.

The SSC JE 2023 exam is tentatively scheduled for October, 2023. This year, there are 1,324 vacancies of Junior Engineers are on offer.

Here is the list of vacancies of Junior Engineers in various departments:

Central Public Works Department

JE (C): 421

JE (E): 124

Border Roads Organization (Male candidates only)

JE (C): 431

JE (E&M): 55

Central Water Commission

JE (C): 188

JE (M): 23

Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works)

JE (C): 7

JE (M): 1

Farakka Barrage Project

JE (C): 15

JE (M): 6

Military Engineer Services

JE (C): 29

JE (E&M): 18

National Technical Research Organization

JE (C): 4

JE (E): 1

JE (M): 1

The application fee of SSC JE 2023 is RS 100 and it has been exempted for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen candidates.

How to apply

Go to ssc.nic.in. Go to the login page and register if applying for an SSC conducted exam for the first time. Open the apply link. Select SSC JE 2023. Now login and fill the form. Pay the fee, upload documents and submit the form. Save a copy for future uses.

