SSC JE answer keys 2021 released, direct link to check them and raise objections

competitive exams

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday, April 6 released the candidates’ Response Sheet(s) and tentative answer keys for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination 2020 on its official website.
UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Candidates who have appeared in the SSC JE examination 2020 can download the answer keys by visiting SSC's official website at ssc.nic.in.

The commission conducted the computer-based JE recruitment examination from March 22 to 24, 2021, at various centres across the country.

“Representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from 6.4.2021 (6pm) to 9.4.2021 (6pm) on payment of Rs.100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 06.00 PM on 9.4.2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the official notification.

Direct link to see candidates’ Response Sheets, tentative answer keys and raise objections

Note: Candidates can login through the above link by using their examination roll number and password.

