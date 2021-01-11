SSC JE final results 2018 declared, check names of selected candidates here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday announced the final results of Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Quantity, Surveying, and Contracts) examination 2018. Candidates can check their results on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Earlier in September 2020, the commission had declared the Paper II result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying and contracts) Examination 2018. The qualified candidates had been called for appearing in Document Verification.

After Document Verification, 1840 candidates have been selected for appointment. The selected candidates have been allocated Posts and Departments on the basis of ‘merit-cum-order of preference of Departments’ exercised by them at the time of Document Verification.

The marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the commission's website on January 13. Candidates can check their marks by using their registration number and registered password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.