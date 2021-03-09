SSC JE Paper-1 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday, March 8, released the final answer key of the Junior Engineer 2019 paper 1 exam on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the SSC JE Paper-1 exam 2019 can check the final answer key online at ssc.nic.in.

"The candidates may take a printout of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 08.03.2021 (06:00 PM) to 28.03.2021 (06:00 PM)," reads the official notice.

Direct link to check SSC JE final answer key.

How to check SSC JE final answer key:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 (Paper-I): Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)"

A pdf file will appear on the display screen

Click on the link to check SSC JE final answer key

Key in your credentials and login

The SSC JE final answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download the final answer key and take its printout for future use.