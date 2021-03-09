Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC JE Paper-1 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link
competitive exams

SSC JE Paper-1 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link

Candidates who have appeared in the SSC JE Paper-1 exam 2019 can check the final answer key online at ssc.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:14 AM IST
SSC JE Paper-1 final answer key.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday, March 8, released the final answer key of the Junior Engineer 2019 paper 1 exam on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the SSC JE Paper-1 exam 2019 can check the final answer key online at ssc.nic.in.

"The candidates may take a printout of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 08.03.2021 (06:00 PM) to 28.03.2021 (06:00 PM)," reads the official notice.

Direct link to check SSC JE final answer key.

How to check SSC JE final answer key:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 (Paper-I): Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)"

A pdf file will appear on the display screen

Click on the link to check SSC JE final answer key

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Want to crack UPSC Prelims at the first attempt? Here’s a 3-month plan for you

JEE Main 2021: Registration for March session exam extended, check details

JEE Main Results 2021 declared, here's how to check at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Result 2021 declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Key in your credentials and login

The SSC JE final answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download the final answer key and take its printout for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc je answer key staff selection commission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP