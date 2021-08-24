SSC JHT 2020 Exam: Final vacancy position released

For the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final vacancy list. As per the new list, released last week, the total number of vacancies is 182. On June 29, 2020 when the Commission had announced the exam it had notified 283 vacancies, tentatively.

In the fresh list, there is no vacancy for senior Hindi translator. In the exam notice, there 8 vacancies were notified.

The Commission has announced the total number of vacancies in junior translation officer, junior translator and junior Hindi translator posts.

Vacancies are available in Rajbhasha Vibhag(MHA), D/o Official Language, Ministry of railways, Central Administrative Tribunal, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (D/o Revenue) Controller General of Defence Account, Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (M/o Defence), India Meteorological Department (O/o the Director General of Meteorology, Indian Coast Guard, Ministry of Mines, Department of Science and Technology and D/o Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation.

SSC conducts competitive exams every year to select Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations.