SSC JHT Answer Key 2022 for Paper I released at ssc.nic.in, download link here

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC JHT Answer Key 2022 for Paper I on October 6, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Paper I of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 can download the admit card through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The examination was conducted on October 1, 2022 across the country. The candidates’ Response Sheets along with the Tentative Answer Keys are now available on the website of the Commission. The candidates may access the Response Sheets by clicking on the link provided below using their Examination Roll Number and Password.

The objection window will open from October 6 to October 9, 2022. Candidates who want to raise objection against the answer key will have to make a payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 05:00 PM on October 9, 2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances. To download the answer key candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download SSC JHT Answer Key 2022

SSC JHT Answer Key 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC JHT Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to click on answer key link.

Enter the login details and your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.